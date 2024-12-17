Apply for the Dairy Investment Grant

About the Dairy Investment Grant
The funding is for:
-
Research and development
-
Transition to certified organic farming
-
Value-added processing
-
Marketing support of Pennsylvania's dairy industry.
Eligibility
Business: Corporations, partnerships, or sole proprietorships.
Schools: Public, private, or charter schools.
Not-for-profit: Private, non-profits supporting the dairy industry with agriculture.
Institutions of higher education: Universities, colleges, or community colleges.
Funding
- Grants are available under the program and require a 15% cash match. The maximum grant award is limited for each of the four project categories.
- Research and development: $100,000
- Transition to organic: $50,000
- Value-added processing:
- On-farm or single producer project: $50,000
- Cooperative, processing plant, or multi-producer project: $500,000
- Marketing: $100,000