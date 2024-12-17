Skip to main content

    Apply for the Dairy Investment Grant

    The Pennsylvania Dairy Investment Program was established for research and development, organic transition, value-added processing, and marketing grants in support of Pennsylvania's dairy industry.

    About the Dairy Investment Grant

    The funding is for:

    • Research and development 

    • Transition to certified organic farming

    • Value-added processing

    • Marketing support of Pennsylvania's dairy industry.

    Eligibility

    Business: Corporations, partnerships, or sole proprietorships.
    Schools: Public, private, or charter schools.
    Not-for-profit: Private, non-profits supporting the dairy industry with agriculture.
    Institutions of higher education: Universities, colleges, or community colleges.

    Funding

    • Grants are available under the program and require a 15% cash match. The maximum grant award is limited for each of the four project categories.
    • Research and development: $100,000
    • Transition to organic: $50,000
    • Value-added processing:
      • On-farm or single producer project: $50,000
      • Cooperative, processing plant, or multi-producer project: $500,000
    • Marketing: $100,000