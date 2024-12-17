Overview
The Center for Poultry and Livestock Excellence helps farmers with chickens, pigs, lambs, sheep, and goats. Key areas of focus include:
- Biosecurity Planning
- Animal Agriculture Infrastructure
- Research
- Food Safety & Quality Assurance.
Funding Opportunities
Biosecurity:
-
Safe ways to manage disease outbreaks in large-scale livestock and poultry operations
-
Basic steps to keep animals safe on farms and in backyard areas.
-
More tests to help farmers keep food animals healthy by finding and managing diseases better.
-
Training vets who work with food animals to use telemedicine to keep livestock healthy and productive.
-
Studying how different ways of selling live animals can help track diseases in animals that are butchered.
- Talking to people in the industry to learn how diseases impact farms in Pennsylvania and how much money they could lose.
Industry Analysis:
-
SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats): Studying how raising animals in Pennsylvania, such as sheep, pigs, chickens, cows, and others, impacts the economy and environment. Also, figuring out ways to improve the health of the animals and the safety of the food.
-
Extra funds are gicen to support big events that help improve raising chickens, pigs, lambs, sheep, and goats. If you want to be part of it, just fill out the form on the center's website.
Contact us
If you have any additional questions, please reach out to Libby Brownawell by email at lbrownawell@pennag.com or by calling 717-651-5920.