Apply for the ​Agriculture and Youth Program Grant

About the Ag & Youth Grant
Eligible projects include one or more of the following:
- Education or workforce development seminars or field trips
- Agricultural safety training programs
- Capital projects or equipment purchases
Eligibility
Agriculture and youth organizations
Any organization composed mainly of youth, or an organization with programs that benefit youth, and organized to promote development in the areas of agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship. The term includes a school district.
Funding opportunities
$500,000 is available for grants for two different grant types that can be awarded under the program:
- Direct, non-matching reimbursement grants of up to $7,500 to defray costs of an eligible project, other than a capital project.
- Matching reimbursement grants of up to $25,000 to defray the costs of an eligible capital project or equipment purchase, where the grant covers no more than 50% of the project cost.
Application process
An application for a grant under the Program must include:
- The applicant's name, business address, and contact information.
- A brief explanation of how the applicant is involved in agriculture and youth work.
- A choice between a direct grant or a matching grant, as detailed in section 5.
- Details of the project or equipment purchase seeking grant funding.
The Ag and Youth Advisory Board will review complete and eligible applications. The Department will then decide whether to approve or reject an application based on the Board's recommendation.
Apply online here.
Applications are open from August 19, 2024 until 5 p.m. on September 27, 2024.
Funded Projects
Contact us
If you have any questions, please email Sara Gligora.