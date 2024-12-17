Apply for the ​Agriculture and Youth Program Grant

An application for a grant under the Program must include:

The applicant's name, business address, and contact information.

A brief explanation of how the applicant is involved in agriculture and youth work.

A choice between a direct grant or a matching grant, as detailed in section 5.

Details of the project or equipment purchase seeking grant funding.

The Ag and Youth Advisory Board will review complete and eligible applications. The Department will then decide whether to approve or reject an application based on the Board's recommendation.



Apply online here.

Applications are open from August 19, 2024 until 5 p.m. on September 27, 2024.