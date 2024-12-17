Apply for the ​Very Small Meat and Poultry Processor Reimbursement Grant

Grant applications must be submitted online through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application. Application period is closed as of 5:00 PM on Friday, August 2, 2024.



An application for a grant under this Program must contain the following information. These items must be addressed in a separate document to be submitted through the PA DCED Electronic Single Application in the "Addenda Section":

The applicant's name, organization name, a business address, and telephone number. A list of corporate officers. The applicant's eligibility (describing whether they are currently a USDA Inspected Facility or will obtain a grant of inspection by the completion of the proposed project. What processing categories will the applicant operate by the completion of the project? (If no new categories, list all current categories): Slaughter, Raw Non-Intact (Raw Ground), Raw -Intact (Raw Not Ground), Thermally Processed -Commercially Sterile, Not Heat-Treated - Shelf Stable, Heat Treated-Shelf Stable, Fully Cooked -Not Shelf Stable, Heat Treated but Not Fully Cooked – Not Shelf Stable, Product with Secondary Inhibitors -Not Shelf Stable

A detailed plan to include: The process being undertaken to meet the requirements necessary to obtain a grant of inspection from USDA FSIS, if appliable.

An of outline of the overall project and materials being requested.

A line item proposed budget. There is no matching requirement for all other expenses except for up to 85% of the purchase of meat or poultry slaughter or processing equipment or supplies. This does not include reimbursement of the costs of planning, erecting, repair or modification of a structure or building or repair of installation of roofing or other physical structure improvements. This means that applicants will only be required to match 15% of the costs of a piece of equipment.

Individual tasks required to complete the project

A detailed timeline for completion of project tasks

A detailed description of equipment or supplies required to complete the project, training, consulting, technical support, and other services utilized, as applicable.

A detailed list of costs, including training and equipment costs, as applicable.

Please describe how you will ensure the stated project will be completed within the stated timeline and budget. Please provide justification for the requested project costs. Please describe your ability to cover all costs associated with the project prior to reimbursement. If not provided in the project narrative, please briefly describe how each of the project tasks contributes to meeting the goals of the overall project, personnel or contractor assigned to completing each task, and the assigned personnel or contractor credentials or experience relevant to the assigned task. Please describe how the project will increase or improve upon current slaughter or meat or poultry processing capacity and services to this Commonwealth's livestock and poultry producers (growers of livestock or poultry). Please describe the potential of the project to increase or improve upon the availability of Pennsylvania-produced meat or poultry products to consumers. Please describe any other impacts your project will have within the Commonwealth. Please describe any background research, needs assessment, business assessments, feasibility studies, or other support that was used to guide the development or determine potential impacts of the proposed project. If applicable, please describe how the proposed project may impact the availability of meat and poultry products to areas lacking in availability of fresh meat and poultry products, such as food deserts.





The Department will review each application and supporting documentation submitted for completeness and accuracy.

If an application is found to be incomplete or inaccurate, the Department may request additional documentation and may discontinue further processing of the application until the requested information is received. The department will evaluate an application on the basis of: