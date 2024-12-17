Apply for or Renew a Brand Record for Domestic Animals

Application process
You can apply for a license, which costs $25 for an initial recording fee and $5 for renewal every five years.
Contact us
If you have any questions, please contact Celeste Intrieri by phone or by email.
BAHDS requires residents to officially ID domestic animals owned, kept, possessed or transported within Pennsylvania—records of an adoption, unique identification marks, numbers or devices including distinctive branding marks, tattoos, microchips, and more.
You can apply for a license, which costs $25 for an initial recording fee and $5 for renewal every five years.
If you have any questions, please contact Celeste Intrieri by phone or by email.