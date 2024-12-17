Apply for Funding from the Wine Marketing & Research Program

Overview
The Pennsylvania Wine Marketing and Research Program Board is funded from money collected from wine producers through the Agricultural Commodity Marketing Act (ACMA).
The funds are to be used only for wine production marketing and research.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCD) can also give up to one million in funds per year to the program. These funds can be used for increasing the production of Pennsylvania wine. They can also be used for promotion, marketing, and research-based programs and projects.
Research includes, but is not limited to:
- Characterization of Accentuated Cut Edges (ACE)
- Impacts of Spotted Lanternfly
- Impact of Under-trellis Groundcover
- Marketing Education and Professional Development for the PA Wine Industry
- Pennsylvania Wine Land Statewide Marketing & Promotions
- Spotted Wing Drosophila in Pennsylvania
- Grapevine Leafroll Viruses
- Tannin Extraction
Contact
Michael Keefe
717-307-3243
mikeefe@pa.gov
Additional resources:
Wine Marketing & Research Program - Progress Report Template (PDF) is used by grant winners to provide a biannual progress report on their research.
Apply for funding
New funding is made available each year. The request for proposals (RFP) is published each year in the Pennsylvania Bulletin under the Department of Agriculture. The request for proposals is usually released in January.
Proposals have to be emailed during the announced application period to RA-AGCOMMODITIES@pa.gov.
The proposals are reviewed by the Pennsylvania Wine Marketing and Research Program Board. Then they are submitted to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for funding.
Reporting requirements
Grantees are required to report twice a year about the progress on their research. The progress report should provided updates on the deliverables within their proposal.
Progress reports are due the on October 1 and April 1st.
The progress report has to be sent to: