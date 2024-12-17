Apply for Funding from the Wine Marketing & Research Program

The Pennsylvania Wine Marketing and Research Program Board is funded from money collected from wine producers through the Agricultural Commodity Marketing Act (ACMA).

The funds are to be used only for wine production marketing and research.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCD) can also give up to one million in funds per year to the program. These funds can be used for increasing the production of Pennsylvania wine. They can also be used for promotion, marketing, and research-based programs and projects.

Research includes, but is not limited to: