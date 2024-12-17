Apply for Funding from the Vegetable Marketing & Research Program

Overview
Money collected from each producer who does one or more of the following each marketing season funds the Pennsylvania Vegetable Marketing and Research Program Board:
- Grows one or more acres of vegetables for the purpose of selling within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania;
- Grows vegetables in one or more greenhouses located within this Commonwealth if:
- The greenhouse(s) is/are used for growing vegetables in 1,000 square feet or more of growing space;
- the vegetables are grown for sale, and
- the vegetables are not grown to be transplanted outdoors.
- Grows vegetables within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and sells $2,000 or more worth of vegetables each marketing season.
The funds can be used only for vegetable production marketing and research.
Research includes, but is not only limited to:
- No-till vs. Plasticulture Tomatoes
- Bacterial Spot of Tomato
- Breeding Fresh Market Tomatoes
- Anaerobic Soil Disinfestation
- Evaluating Burndown Options for No-till Snap Bean
- Evaluation of Atrazine Alternatives for Postemergence Weed Control in Sweet Corn
- Soil Health Indicators in Conventional and Organic Vegetable Cropping Systems
- In-Season Sustainable Management
- Nitrogen Input Requirement of Grafted and Non-Grafted Fresh Market tomato
- High Soluble Salt Levels in High Tunnels
- Soilborne Pathogens
- HPPD Herbicides
- Statewide Marketing Initiatives
Contact
Michael Keefe
717-307-3243
mikeefe@pa.gov
Additional resources:
Vegetable Marketing & Research Program - Progress Report Template (PDF) is used by grant winners to provide a biannual progress report on their research.
Apply for funding
New funding is made available each year. The request for research proposals (RFP) is published each year through the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) schools in September.
Proposals have to be emailed during the announced application period to RA-AGCOMMODITIES@pa.gov.
The proposals are reviewed by Pennsylvania Vegetable Marketing and Research Program Board. The grants are awarded at the Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Convention, which is generally held the last week of January or the first week of February each year.
Reporting requirements
Grantees are required to report twice a year about the progress on their research. The progress report should provided updates on the deliverables within their proposal.
Progress reports are due the on October 1 and April 1st.
The progress report has to be sent the resource account at RA-AGCOMMODITIES@pa.gov.