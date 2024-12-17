Apply for Funding from the Vegetable Marketing & Research Program

Money collected from each producer who does one or more of the following each marketing season funds the Pennsylvania Vegetable Marketing and Research Program Board:



Grows one or more acres of vegetables for the purpose of selling within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania; Grows vegetables in one or more greenhouses located within this Commonwealth if: The greenhouse(s) is/are used for growing vegetables in 1,000 square feet or more of growing space; the vegetables are grown for sale, and the vegetables are not grown to be transplanted outdoors. Grows vegetables within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and sells $2,000 or more worth of vegetables each marketing season.

The funds can be used only for vegetable production marketing and research.

Research includes, but is not only limited to: