Apply for Funding from the Potato Research Program

New funding is made available each year. The request for research proposals (RFP) is published each year through the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) schools in November.

Proposals have to be emailed during the announced application period to RA-AGCOMMODITIES@pa.gov.

The proposals are reviewed by Pennsylvania Potato Program Board. The grants are awarded at the Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Convention, which is generally held the last week of January or the first week of February each year.