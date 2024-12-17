Apply for Funding from the Potato Research Program

Overview
The Pennsylvania Potato Research Program represents each producer who grows five or more acres of potatoes for sale or marketing. The funds collected from each producer are used exclusively for potato production research.
Research include, but is not limited to:
- Germplasm
- Verticillium Wilt
Contact
Michael Keefe
717-307-3243
mikeefe@pa.gov
Additional resources:
- Potato Research Program - Progress Report Template (PDF) is used by grant winners to provide a biannual progress report on their research.
Apply for funding
New funding is made available each year. The request for research proposals (RFP) is published each year through the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) schools in November.
Proposals have to be emailed during the announced application period to RA-AGCOMMODITIES@pa.gov.
The proposals are reviewed by Pennsylvania Potato Program Board. The grants are awarded at the Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Convention, which is generally held the last week of January or the first week of February each year.
Reporting requirements
Grantees are required to report twice a year about the progress on their research. The progress report should provided updates on the deliverables within their proposal.
Progress reports are due the on October 1 and April 1st.
The progress report has to be sent the resource account at RA-AGCOMMODITIES@pa.gov.