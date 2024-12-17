Skip to main content

    Apply for Funding from the Peach & Nectarine Research Program

    The Pennsylvania Peach and Nectarine Research Program supports peach and nectarine production research. You can submit an email proposal during the yearly application period. 

    Email proposal

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Peach and Nectarine Research Program represents each producer who grows 500 or more peach and/or nectarine trees, of all ages, for sale or marketing.

    Funds collected from producers through the Program are used exclusively for peach and nectarine production research.

    Research includes, but is not limited to:

    • Pests
    • Diseases
    • Varietals
    • Tree Spacing
    • Canopy Management
    • Mechanization

    Contact

    Michael Keefe

    717-307-3243
    mikeefe@pa.gov
     

    Additional resources:

    Apply for funding

    New funding is made available each year. The request for research proposals (RFP) is published each year through the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) schools in November.

    Proposals have to be emailed during the announced application period to RA-AGCOMMODITIES@pa.gov.

    The proposals are reviewed by Pennsylvania Peach and Nectarine Research Program Board. The grants are awarded at the Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Convention, which is generally held the last week of January or the first week of February each year. 

     

    Reporting requirements

    Grantees are required to report twice a year about the progress on their research. The progress report should provided updates on the deliverables within their proposal. 

    Progress reports are due the on October 1 and April 1st. 

    The progress report has to be sent the resource account at RA-AGCOMMODITIES@pa.gov.