Apply for Funding from the Malt & Brewed Beverage Industry Promotion Program

Overview
The Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverage Industry Promotion Program Board is funded from money collected from malt and brewed beverage producers.
The funds are to be used only for enhancing the Pennsylvania malt and brewed beverage industries through promotion, marketing, and research-based programs and projects.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCD) can also give up to one million in funds per year to the program. These funds can be used for increasing the production of Pennsylvania-made malt and brewed beverages.
Research includes, but is not limited to:
- Beer Tourism
- Training and Development
- Fungicides
- Drying Technologies
- Malt Production and Promotion
- TV Series
- Poured in Pennsylvania
- Bringing Brewers and Farmers Together
- Development and Education Program
- Brewery Guide
- Hop Yard
- Educational Outreach
- Brewer's Yeast Library
- Advancing Beer Tourism
- Beer Trail
- Quality Testing Laboratory
Contact
Michael Keefe
717-307-3243
mikeefe@pa.gov
Additional resources:
- Malt & Brewed Beverage Research Program - Progress Report Template (PDF) is used by grant winners to provide a biannual progress report on their research.
Apply for funding
New funding is made available each year. The request for proposals (RFP) is published each year in the Pennsylvania Bulletin under the Department of Agriculture. The request for proposals is usually released in January.
Proposals have to be emailed during the announced application period to RA-AGCOMMODITIES@pa.gov.
The proposals are reviewed by the Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverage Industry Promotion Program Board. Then they are submitted to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for funding.
Reporting requirements
Grantees are required to report twice a year about the progress on their research. The progress report should provided updates on the deliverables within their proposal.
Progress reports are due the on October 1 and April 1st.
The progress report has to be sent to both: