Apply for Funding from the Malt & Brewed Beverage Industry Promotion Program

The Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverage Industry Promotion Program Board is funded from money collected from malt and brewed beverage producers.

The funds are to be used only for enhancing the Pennsylvania malt and brewed beverage industries through promotion, marketing, and research-based programs and projects.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCD) can also give up to one million in funds per year to the program. These funds can be used for increasing the production of Pennsylvania-made malt and brewed beverages.

Research includes, but is not limited to: