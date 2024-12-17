Apply for Aquaculture Verification Certificate

Viral Hemorrhagic Septicemia (VHS) is a contagious disease in freshwater and saltwater fish. It causes internal bleeding and death in some. Humans are not at risk, but the virus infects 28 fish species.

Symptoms vary. Some fish show no signs. Others have bulging eyes, bloated bellies, and act strangely. They may also bleed from their eyes, skin, gills, or fins. Infected fish might have sores similar to other diseases. Testing is crucial.

VHS has appeared in the Great Lakes and their rivers, leading to many fish deaths. The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) marks it as a reportable disease.

In the past, VHS mainly affected trout and some European fish farmed for food. But, a new outbreak in the Great Lakes reveals a different strain. This strain is killing off many freshwater fish. Below is a list of fish species vulnerable to VHS.

It's unclear how VHS entered and for how long it's been in the Great Lakes. The disease spreads quickly among fish of all ages. Mortality peaks between 37 and 54 degrees Fahrenheit. Testing is essential to check for infection. The Animal Diagnostic Laboratory at Penn State University can do fish necropsies. It can also do tests.