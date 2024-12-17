Apply for a Taxidermy License

The Department of Agriculture handles approving taxidermy licenses in Pennsylvania. A taxidermist is a person who stuffs the skins of animals to make them appear real. All taxidermists must register with the department and pay a yearly fee of $100.

After registering, you must:

1. Keep records: You will need to hold onto records of each taxidermy item you create. The record should show the type of animal and the location where it was created. These records should be available to the department for inspection.

2. Tell the authorities within three days if you find an animal that doesn't have a tag or is endangered.