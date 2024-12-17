Apply for Milk Sampler Certification

About certification
An approved Sampler certification allows you to collect milk or milk product samples to send to a PA Approved Dairy Laboratory for testing. Certified Samplers do not need to weigh the samples or have a PMMB license.
The Department will publish a list of certifications every quarter. These certifications expire after 24 months, plus any remaining days of the expiration month. If your name isn't on the list, your certification has expired for over a year. Please use the Regional Contact Map to schedule your re-certification.
Sampler definitions
- Pasteurization Milk: Samples come from silos, storage tanks, or bulk tanks. They are tested before shipping for regulatory checks.
- Milk Products: Bottled or packaged milk products, not fluid milk, are also tested.
- Frozen Desserts: Samples from soft-serve ice cream dispensers are tested under Ch.59a.21. (c).
- Raw Milk: Samples come from bulk tanks or silos. They are checked to meet Ch. 59a. Subchapter F requirements.
- Single Service Containers: Containers for dairy products are tested under Appendix J of the Pasteurized Milk Ordinance.
Contact us
Karie Williams
Food Program Specialist, Milk Program
717-571-7896
kariwillia@pa.gov
Phillip Harchack
Food Program Specialist, LEO Program
717-580-2700
phharchack@pa.gov