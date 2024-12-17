Apply for Milk Sampler Certification

An approved Sampler certification allows you to collect milk or milk product samples to send to a PA Approved Dairy Laboratory for testing. Certified Samplers do not need to weigh the samples or have a PMMB license.

The Department will publish a list of certifications every quarter. These certifications expire after 24 months, plus any remaining days of the expiration month. If your name isn't on the list, your certification has expired for over a year. Please use the Regional Contact Map to schedule your re-certification.