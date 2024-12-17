Skip to main content

    Apply for a Meat Establishment (Slaughterhouse) License

    If you operate a slaughterhouse, you must apply for a license. 

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture makes rules about how animals are handled. Places that prepare meat have to get a special license from the department. This includes places that make things like hamburger meat or smoked sausage. Slaughterhouses may be inspected by the Department of Agriculture. The federal government decides how animals are killed.

    The license to prepare meat lasts for two years. You have to pay $25 to get it. Please make the check out to the PA Department of Agriculture.

    If you have any questions or worries, you can contact Lisa Anderson by email at lisaanders@pa.gov or call 717-783-5301. 