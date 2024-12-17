Apply for a Meat Establishment (Slaughterhouse) License

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture makes rules about how animals are handled. Places that prepare meat have to get a special license from the department. This includes places that make things like hamburger meat or smoked sausage. Slaughterhouses may be inspected by the Department of Agriculture. The federal government decides how animals are killed.

The license to prepare meat lasts for two years. You have to pay $25 to get it. Please make the check out to the PA Department of Agriculture.