Apply for a Federal Specialty Crop Block Grant

The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funds are for projects that help the specialty crop industry do better. They cannot be used for projects that only help one product or one organization make money.

To apply, fill out the Full Proposal form on the Department of Community and Economic Development's website. If you have any questions, contact Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture at 717-772-5207 or by emailing lastackhou@pa.gov.