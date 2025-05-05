Apply for a Federal Specialty Crop Block Grant

Overview
The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funds are for projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops. See the USDA SCBGP website for a definition of specialty crops and processed products, including a list of eligible specialty crops and ineligible commodities.
To apply, fill out the Full Proposal form on the Department of Community and Economic Development's website.
Eligibility
SCBGP grant funds will be awarded for projects of up to three years in duration.
Eligible applications include:
- State and/or local organizations
- Producer associations
- Academia
- Community-based organizations
- Other specialty crops stakeholders
Projects must enhance the competitiveness of eligible specialty crops and benefit the eligible specialty crop industry as a whole and may include, but are not limited to, projects such as:
- Increasing child and adult nutrition knowledge and consumption of specialty crops
- Participation of industry representatives at meetings of international standard setting bodies in which the Federal government participates
- Improving efficiency and reducing costs of distribution systems
- Assisting all entities in the specialty crop distribution chains in developing good agricultural practices, including the use of cover crops for specialty crop production; good handling practices; good manufacturing practices; and in cost-share arrangements for funding audits of such systems for small farmers, packers and processors
- Investing in specialty crop research, including the use of cover crops for specialty crop production, organic research to focus on conservation and environmental outcomes and enhancing food safety
- Developing new and improved seed varieties and specialty crops
- Pest and disease control
- Sustainability
Limitation on Grants
- Project duration. A project must have a start date of September 30, 2026, and a completion date of no later than September 29, 2029.
- Reimbursement grants. Grant funds will be awarded as reimbursement grants.
Funding Available
Approximately $1,000,000 is available for grants under the Program. Grants will be awarded on a funds-available basis.
Deadline
Grant applications are due no later than 5:00 p.m. on December 19, 2025.
Contact Us
You have any additional questions or concerns, please reach out to Holly Zarefoss by email at hzarefoss@pa.gov or by calling 717-783-8461.