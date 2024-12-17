Apply for a Domestic Animal Dealer and Hauler License

Overview
The Bureau of Animal Health & Diagnostic Services (BAHDS) checks on people who handle pets and transport them to make sure it is doneproperly.
Getting a license costs $50 a year. If you already have a license under the Dog Law Act, you don't need to pay the fee, but you still have to apply. If you're an agent, you need to pay $25 each year for your license.
Additional resources:
- Fill out a Domestic Animal Dealer/Hauler License Renewal Application to renew your license
Contact Us
If you have any questions or concerns, you can reach Celeste Intrieri by email at ceintrieri@pa.gov or by calling 717-525-5301.