    Apply for a Domestic Animal Dealer and Hauler License

    If you sell or transport animals, you need to apply for a license. 

    Overview

    The Bureau of Animal Health & Diagnostic Services (BAHDS) checks on people who handle pets and transport them to make sure it is doneproperly.

    Getting a license costs $50 a year. If you already have a license under the Dog Law Act, you don't need to pay the fee, but you still have to apply. If you're an agent, you need to pay $25 each year for your license.

    Additional resources:

    Contact Us

    If you have any questions or concerns, you can reach Celeste Intrieri by email at ceintrieri@pa.gov or by calling 717-525-5301. 

     