Apply for a Conservation Excellence Grant

Overview
The Conservation Excellence Grant (CEG) Program gives money through grants, loans, tax credits, or sometimes a combination of all three. CEG gives money to projects through local conservation districts. It's a reimbursement grant, meaning you get paid back for costs. The amount of funding available depends how much you spend on your project, with a maximum limit of $250,000. There are also small grants for projects under $25,000. The Commission chooses who gets grants based on priority and guidelines.
Costs that may be covered include:
- Project design, engineering and associated planning costs.
- Project construction or installation provided by a contractor, including labor provided by the applicant.
- Equipment, materials and other components of eligible projects.
- Post construction inspections.
To apply, you can fill out a CEG Application and submit to your local County Conservation District Office.
Eligibility
Conservation districts give priority to complete applications based on:
-
Important places in the Chesapeake Bay Phase 3 Watershed Plan:
- Tier 1: Lancaster and York counties
- Tier 2: Bedford, Center, Cumberland, Franklin, and Lebanon counties
- Tier 3: Adams, Bradford, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Susquehanna, and Tioga counties, all other counties
- How much you've planned and got help for the project.
- If you're okay using different kinds of money, like grants, loans, or your own.
For more information, visit the CEG Best Management Practice List.
CEG Program Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The Agri-Link Program gives low-interest loans to farmers who are trying to make their farms better. The State Conservation Commission helps by reducing the interest rates at banks or Farm Credit Service. Loans can be up to $250,000 and paid back over twelve years. Farmers can also use Agri-Link loans with CEG grants. To apply, farmers should contact their local bank or Farm Credit Service office.
If you are a producer, you can apply on the SCC webpage, or by contacting the Lancaster or York County Conservation Districts.
Yes, applications are scored based on things like:
- The project place
- The types of projects you want to do
- The project design
- What funding you may want
Your application will get a better score if it follows the CEG Program rules and the priorities of the conservation district you're applying to.
Yes, engineering is something you can include in your costs. The district might offer it for free if they have the resources when you apply. If you hire a private engineer, the CEG Program will only pay for part of the cost. You can use the REAP Program for the rest of the cost.
For projects under $25,000, you don't need to worry about government rates. But for projects over $25,000, you must consider government rates as a cost. You need to register your project and make sure government rates are applied.
Construction projects funded by a public company and cost at least $25,000 need to follow Pennsylvania laws. You can find more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's website.
Contact Us
If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to Conservation Program Specialist Eric Cromer by email at ecromer@pa.gov or by calling 223-666-2556.