Apply for a Conservation Excellence Grant

The Conservation Excellence Grant (CEG) Program gives money through grants, loans, tax credits, or sometimes a combination of all three. CEG gives money to projects through local conservation districts. It's a reimbursement grant, meaning you get paid back for costs. The amount of funding available depends how much you spend on your project, with a maximum limit of $250,000. There are also small grants for projects under $25,000. The Commission chooses who gets grants based on priority and guidelines.

Costs that may be covered include:

Project design, engineering and associated planning costs.

Project construction or installation provided by a contractor, including labor provided by the applicant.

Equipment, materials and other components of eligible projects.

Post construction inspections.

To apply, you can fill out a CEG Application and submit to your local County Conservation District Office.