    Apply for a Cervidae Livestock Operations License

    If you want to keep animals in the deer family on your farm, you need to apply for a Cervidae Livestock Operation license. 

    Download Application

    Overview

    A Cervidae Livestock Operation is when people privately own animals in the deer family and keep them on their farm. To get a license for this, you need to fill out an application and pay $150 for two years.

    You don't need this if you already have a license from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Or, if your farm is less than 10 acres, and you make less than $10,000 a year from farming.

    The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will check these farms often. The Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services decides on the health tests these animals need before coming into the state.

    Contact Us

    If you have any question or concern, you can contact Jod Boyer by email at jodyboyer@pa.gov or  by calling 717-787-4944. 

     

     