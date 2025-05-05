Skip to main content

    Apply for a Dead Domestic Animal Disposal Business License

    To run a business disposing of dead domestic animals, you need to apply for a license

    Download Application

    Overview

    The Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services (BAHDS) oversees individuals and businesses involved in rendering, composting, burial, incineration, and animal transportation, as well as operations classified as landfills or alkaline digestors. The goal is to ensure these activities are conducted safely and in compliance with established regulations.

    The annual licensing fee is $100 for individuals and/or businesses engaged in rendering or composting activities. All other classifications are not subject to a fee. To avoid processing delays, please make sure your application is fully completed and accompanied by any required payment.
     

    If you have any questions of concerns, you can contact Celeste Intrieri by email at ceintrieri@pa.gov or by calling 717-525-5301. 
     