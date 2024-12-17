Register for Offender Release Notifications

Overview
If you've been a victim of a crime, this service will let you know when an offender is released, moved, or escapes. PA SAVIN covers offenders in county jails, state prisons, and those on state parole.
If the offender is in a county jail, you, your family, and your support team can get updates about:
- When the offender is released from jail
- If the offender escapes
- If the offender is moved to a different place
If the offender is in a state prison or on state parole, you can get even more notifications and help from the Office of the Victim Advocate.
These include:
- Automatic updates about transfers, releases, escapes, and other custody changes
- A chance to share your thoughts about the offender’s release. This helps decision-makers know your concerns about safety for you and your family and allows you to ask for certain rules if the offender is released.
What to know about SAVIN
- The offender will not know you are registered with this service.
- If you are not home, the service will leave a message on an answering machine. If there is no answer, the service will keep calling for a designated period between 24 and 72 hours or until you enter your PIN code.
- Since the service calls automatically when the offender’s custody status changes, you may get a call in the middle of the night.
- Do not leave a phone number that rings to a switchboard.
- You can register more than one phone number to be contacted by this service.
- Do not depend solely on this service or any other single program for your protection. If you feel you are at risk, take precautions and contact your local Victim Service Program.
Other notification options
If the offender is not in a county or state jail:
- Recieve updates about the offender's status in federal prison.
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) victim notification.
How to register
By Phone
- STEP 1: Call (866) 972-7284 from a touch-tone phone. TTY users please call (866) 847-1298.
- STEP 2: If the offender is in custody, you can leave your phone number to be called if that offender is released, transferred or escapes from custody. Enter the phone number where you want to be reached, including area code, followed by the # key.
- STEP 3: When the service asks, enter a four-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) code that will be easy for you to remember. Write it down and keep your PIN code somewhere safe. The service will ask for the PIN code when it calls you.
- STEP 4: If the service calls, listen to the message. When asked, enter your PIN code plus the # key. Entering the PIN code lets the service know that you got the call, and will stop the service from calling you again.
Register Online
- STEP 1: Pick “Search and Register for Offenders”.
- STEP 2: Pick “All Facilities” if you are not sure what jail/prison the offender may be housed in. If you do know what jail/prison the offender is in, pick “Choose Facility” to show a list of jails/prisons. Click on the jail/prison to search for the offender.
- STEP 3: Type in the last name of the offender. Then type in the full or the first few letters of the first name. Click Search.
- STEP 4: Click on the offender you want to register for.
- STEP 5: Select how you want to be notified—phone, email or TTY. You can select as many ways you want to be notified. Click Continue.
- STEP 6: Enter your phone number and/or email address. If entering a phone number, you will need to enter a four-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) code. Enter one that will be easy for you to remember. Write it down and keep your PIN code somewhere safe. The service will ask for the PIN code when it calls you.
- STEP 7: Click Register.