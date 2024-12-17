Register for Offender Release Notifications

If you've been a victim of a crime, this service will let you know when an offender is released, moved, or escapes. PA SAVIN covers offenders in county jails, state prisons, and those on state parole.

If the offender is in a county jail, you, your family, and your support team can get updates about:

When the offender is released from jail

If the offender escapes

If the offender is moved to a different place

If the offender is in a state prison or on state parole, you can get even more notifications and help from the Office of the Victim Advocate.

These include: