Subscribe to Receive JNET Notifications

    Subscription Services

    JNET Messaging

    JNET Messaging uses a powerful service-oriented architecture to facilitate data exchanges, event services, and interactions between local, state, and federal criminal justice agency systems. Here’s how it works and what it offers:

    1. Flexible and Standardized Data Exchange:
      • JNET’s system is flexible, ensuring that electronic record exchanges meet the unique business needs of its criminal justice partners while adhering to national standards.
    2. Comprehensive Services:
      • JNET provides a wide range of services, including:
        • Electronic Court Filings: Submitting and managing court documents electronically.
        • JNET Event Messages: Real-time notifications about significant criminal justice events.
        • Court Case Event Messages: Updates on court case statuses and actions.
        • Driver and Vehicle Information: Access to information on vehicle registrations and driving records.
        • Employment Information: Data on individuals' employment statuses.
        • License Pickup Lists: Information on licenses that are ready for pickup.
        • License Plate Reader Data: Access to data collected from license plate readers.
    3. Enhanced Collaboration:
      • By using JNET, agencies can easily share and access critical information, improving collaboration and efficiency across different levels of government.