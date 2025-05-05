Subscribe to Receive JNET Notifications

Subscription Services
JNET Messaging
JNET Messaging uses a powerful service-oriented architecture to facilitate data exchanges, event services, and interactions between local, state, and federal criminal justice agency systems. Here’s how it works and what it offers:
- Flexible and Standardized Data Exchange:
- JNET’s system is flexible, ensuring that electronic record exchanges meet the unique business needs of its criminal justice partners while adhering to national standards.
- Comprehensive Services:
- JNET provides a wide range of services, including:
- Electronic Court Filings: Submitting and managing court documents electronically.
- JNET Event Messages: Real-time notifications about significant criminal justice events.
- Court Case Event Messages: Updates on court case statuses and actions.
- Driver and Vehicle Information: Access to information on vehicle registrations and driving records.
- Employment Information: Data on individuals' employment statuses.
- License Pickup Lists: Information on licenses that are ready for pickup.
- License Plate Reader Data: Access to data collected from license plate readers.
- Enhanced Collaboration:
- By using JNET, agencies can easily share and access critical information, improving collaboration and efficiency across different levels of government.