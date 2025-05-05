Subscribe to Receive JNET Electronic Reporting Notifications

JNET Notifications
JNET Notifications lets users subscribe to real-time alerts for various events that can be matched against offender watchlists. Here's how it works:
- Subscription:
- Users can subscribe to receive notifications for specific types of events.
- Event Matching:
- When an event occurs, it is checked against millions of records in the watchlists.
- Automatic Notifications:
- If there is a match, the subscribing user is automatically notified via email or text message.
- Types of Events:
- Significant events that trigger notifications include:
- Arrests
- Case dispositions
- Wants and warrants
- State parole violations
- PennDOT address changes
- Death notices
- Detailed Information:
- Once notified, users can log into the JNET portal to access detailed information about the event.
By subscribing to JNET Notifications, users can stay informed in real-time about important events related to offenders on their watchlists.