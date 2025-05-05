Subscribe to Receive JNET Electronic Reporting Notifications

Skip to main content

    JNET Notifications lets users subscribe to real-time alerts for various events that can be matched against offender watchlists. Here's how it works:

    1. Subscription:
      • Users can subscribe to receive notifications for specific types of events.
    2. Event Matching:
      • When an event occurs, it is checked against millions of records in the watchlists.
    3. Automatic Notifications:
      • If there is a match, the subscribing user is automatically notified via email or text message.
    4. Types of Events:
      • Significant events that trigger notifications include:
        • Arrests
        • Case dispositions
        • Wants and warrants
        • State parole violations
        • PennDOT address changes
        • Death notices
    5. Detailed Information:
      • Once notified, users can log into the JNET portal to access detailed information about the event.

    By subscribing to JNET Notifications, users can stay informed in real-time about important events related to offenders on their watchlists.

