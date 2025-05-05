Subscribe to Receive JNET Electronic Reporting Notifications

JNET Notifications lets users subscribe to real-time alerts for various events that can be matched against offender watchlists. Here's how it works:



Subscription: Users can subscribe to receive notifications for specific types of events. Event Matching: When an event occurs, it is checked against millions of records in the watchlists. Automatic Notifications: If there is a match, the subscribing user is automatically notified via email or text message. Types of Events: Significant events that trigger notifications include: Arrests Case dispositions Wants and warrants State parole violations PennDOT address changes Death notices

Detailed Information: Once notified, users can log into the JNET portal to access detailed information about the event.

By subscribing to JNET Notifications, users can stay informed in real-time about important events related to offenders on their watchlists.

