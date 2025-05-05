Notifications
As a victim/survivor registered with OVA you may receive notifications of offender movements in and around state correctional facilities.
Register with OVA today to receive information on offender movements in and around state correctional facilities and to access crime victim services available through the OVA.
Notifications can be customized to meet your needs and preferences that include:
- Mailing
- Email Alerts
- Phone Calls
Types of notifications include:
- Parole eligibility
- Release programs
- Escape and subsequent recapture
- Transfers to a state mental health facility
- Death
- Participation in the inmate apology bank
- Applications for clemency (pardon or commutation)
OVA notifications are different than the automated notifications you can register to receive from SAVIN. The SAVIN system notifies you if the offender is transferred between or released from correctional institutions. SAVIN will not contact you when the offender is eligible for parole review, or when a parole decision has been made. You can be registered with both OVA and SAVIN to receive all services.
OVA also partners with the PA State Police (PSP) to support the Sexual Offender Registration Notification Act (SORNA). SORNA requires all victims/survivors of Sexually Violent Predators (SVP) be notified regarding the status of the offender in the case.
It is important that if you move, or update any of your contact information that you contact OVA so that we can ensure you receive timely notifications.
Who Can Register
Crime survivors of crimes occurring in Pennsylvania are eligible to register with OVA.
In Pennsylvania, crime victims have legal rights, including the right to be informed at various stages of the criminal justice process.
How to Register
To register to with OVA, please fill out the registration form and return it to our office or call our toll-free number to speak with an advocate who can register you over the phone.
To apply by mail, please fill out a registration form and return it to:
Office of Victim Advocate
1101 S. Front St, Suite 5200
Harrisburg, PA 17104
To apply by email, please fill out the registration form and email it to:
ra-ovainfo@pa.gov
To apply by phone call:
800-563-6399
Mon. - Fri. 8:30am - 4:30pm.
Frequently Asked Questions
A: Registration with OVA is voluntary and confidential.
A: Call OVA today to discuss the different types of notifications, and how you receive them. You can call our office at 800-563-6399.