Register with OVA today to receive information on offender movements in and around state correctional facilities and to access crime victim services available through the OVA.

Notifications can be customized to meet your needs and preferences that include:

Mailing

Email Alerts

Phone Calls

Types of notifications include:

Parole eligibility

Release programs

Escape and subsequent recapture

Transfers to a state mental health facility

Death

Participation in the inmate apology bank

Applications for clemency (pardon or commutation)

OVA notifications are different than the automated notifications you can register to receive from SAVIN. The SAVIN system notifies you if the offender is transferred between or released from correctional institutions. SAVIN will not contact you when the offender is eligible for parole review, or when a parole decision has been made. You can be registered with both OVA and SAVIN to receive all services.



OVA also partners with the PA State Police (PSP) to support the Sexual Offender Registration Notification Act (SORNA). SORNA requires all victims/survivors of Sexually Violent Predators (SVP) be notified regarding the status of the offender in the case.



It is important that if you move, or update any of your contact information that you contact OVA so that we can ensure you receive timely notifications.

