Report Public Benefits Business Fraud

​​​​The Office of State Inspector General is strongly committed to identifying and eliminating fraud against a business, vendor, or provider, such as a retail food outlet that allows a person to sell their food stamp benefits in exchange for cash.

A complaint should be completed only if you believe the business is involved in welfare fraud. To ensure that your complaint is investigated thoroughly, please provide as much of the following information as possible.

Note: All fields with a red asterisk (*) must be completed for the complaint to be processed.