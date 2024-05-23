Skip to main content

    Office of State Inspector General

    Report Public Benefits Business Fraud

    Residents who know of a business or corner store that's buying SNAP benefits from people in exchange for cash or drugs can make a report using the form below. The Office of State Inspector General is strongly committed to identifying and eliminating fraud committed by a business, vendor, or provider. 

    A complaint should be completed only if you believe the business is involved in welfare fraud. To ensure that your complaint is investigated thoroughly, please provide as much of the following information as possible.

    Note: All fields with a red asterisk (*) must be completed for the complaint to be processed.

    The following information is optional. You may choose to remain anonymous, however, entering your contact information below allows the OIG to contact you in the event additional information is required regarding your tip.