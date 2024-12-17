Skip to main content

    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Register for a Training with the State Fire Academy

    The Pennsylvania State Fire Academy in Lewistown delivers quality education, training, and professional certification to firefighters.

    Training Goals

    We deliver quality training, education, and certification that's safe and meets or exceeds national standards, all while providing exceptional customer service.

    We strive to:

    • Promote and provide safe, effective, and realistic training for emergency services

    • Build strong relationships with educational training agencies

    • Provide consistent collaboration with internal and external training and certification partners

    • Promote lifelong learning that reflects innovation and change

    About the Trainings

    We offer trainings right at our facility in Lewistown. These trainings build on local-level training curriculum and and enhance firefighter certification.
     

