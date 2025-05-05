Register for a Training with the State Fire Academy

Training Goals
We deliver quality training, education, and certification that's safe and meets or exceeds national standards, all while providing exceptional customer service.
We strive to:
- Promote and provide safe, effective, and realistic training for emergency services
- Build strong relationships with educational training agencies
- Provide consistent collaboration with internal and external training and certification partners
- Promote lifelong learning that reflects innovation and change
About the Trainings
We offer trainings right at our facility in Lewistown. These trainings build on local-level training curriculum and and enhance firefighter certification.