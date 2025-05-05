Attend Pennsylvania State Weekend at the National Fire Academy

Overview
Pennsylvania State Weekend is a free program offered exclusively to emergency services personnel in Pennsylvania every summer.
Qualifications
Program applicants must:
- Be 18 years of age
- Have a Pennsylvania address (organization)
- Have a FEMA Student ID number
- Have a REAL ID
It's recommended that attendees have at least three years of emergency services experience.
Courses might require documentation of completed prerequisites.
When Can I Apply?
Applications open around March of each year. Check back here for information.
How to Apply
When applications open for the year, apply online using the Learning Management System portal.
- Under "training and events," select "available training."
- Under filters in the upper right, find "National Fire Academy" in the location dropdown menu.
- Click apply, then register.
- Complete the enrollment request form and click to submit your request.
If your desired course if full, you can submit a waitlist request. We recommend also registering for a backup course that has not filled up.
Check Enrollment Status or Cancel Enrollment Request
To check the status of your enrollment request, log in to your Learning Management System account and go to "Training and Events." From there, select "Enrollment Requests."
Email us to request cancelation of your courses.