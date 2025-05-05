Apply for a Municipal Fire Department Capital Grant

Overview
Eligible departments can apply for $25,000 to $100,000 in grants. Reference our Notice of Funding Opportunity and our Capital Grant Guidance for more information.
The following are the eligible expense categories:
- Establishing/modernizing facilities that house firefighting equipment, ambulances, or rescue vehicles.
- Acquiring/renovating existing structures to house firefighting equipment, ambulances, or rescue vehicles; or constructing/modernizing facilities.
- Repairing/purchasing firefighting, ambulance, or rescue equipment to provide proper and adequate training.
Who Is Eligible?
Municipal fire departments recognized by local ordinance and budgeted by the local government where the department geographically resides.
When Can I Apply?
Application will be open from April 15, 2026 through May 29, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.
|Applicant Name
|Amount
|City of Altoona Fire Department
|$31, 972.13
|City of Bradford
|$62,479
|City of Harrisburg
|$83,475
|City of Warren Fire Department
|$93,931
|Plains Township Fire Department
|$96,235
|Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority
|$12,419
|The City of Oil City
|$69,488.87
Apply Online
When applications open, apply for a grant online.
If you don't yet have one, you'll need to register for a Keystone Login through the commonwealth.