    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Hold a Local-Level Firefighter Training

    Want to host a State Fire Academy fire/rescue training in your locale? Here's how.

    Overview

    Your fire department or organization can host a Pennsylvania State Fire Academy accredited training program. Here's how.

    Step 1: Decide which course you'd like to request

    Browse the designated course list to decide which course you need.

    Course List (PDF)

    Step 2: Choose A Trainer

    Select an Educational Training Agency that serves your county.

    Educational Training Agencies (PDF)
    Email List (PDF)

    Contact

    Contact us at the State Fire Academy if you need help or have questions.

    Call Us

    Step 3: Apply

    Fill out an application, then send it to your chosen training agency. Most require at least six weeks of lead-up time. They'll let you know if your requested course is accredited.

    Application (PDF)

    What Happens Next?

    1. The training agency  will contact the instructor and make arrangements for the class to be conducted on the dates requested.

    2. The instructor and/or the training agency will contact you and confirm that the course request has been approved and an instructor has been assigned.

    3. If your organization wishes to totally sponsor the course, including the hiring and payment of the instructor, the lead instructor will submit a course request online using Acadis for review and approval by the field supervisor.​