    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Request a Leadership Supervision Training from Academy on the Road

    With this newest offering from our Academy on the Road training series, learn basic leadership and tools for fire and emergency medical supervisors.

    Overview 

    The State Fire Academy provides qualified instructors and student materials required to teach the course at your location.

    The participating fire department is responsible for:

    • Recruiting a minimum of 24 qualified students that meet the course prerequisites
    • Providing their completed applications to the academy 15 days prior to the start of the course

    Instructors, course materials, and certificates will be issued by the academy to the sponsoring agency.

    Training Goals

    This series presents fire and EMS supervisors with the basic leadership skills and tools needed to:

    • Effectively perform in the fire and EMS environment

    • Successfully transition into supervisory and leadership roles

    • Establish a conceptual foundation and framework for success in leadership roles by exploring creative, analytical, political, and critical thinking perspectives

    Available Courses

    • Perspectives in Thinking (LIS 0646)

    • Creating Environments for Professional Growth (LIS 0647)

    • Frameworks for Success (LIS 0648)

    Contact Us

    Have questions or need information about leadership in supervision trainings from Academy on the Road? Contact Kathryn Koller of the State Fire Academy.

    Apply

    Complete the PDF application, then return it to us by email or send it in the mail.

    PDF Application
    Email It

    Email your completed application.

    Email Your Application
    Mail It In

    Pennsylvania State Fire Academy
    1150 Riverside Drive
    Lewistown, PA 17044