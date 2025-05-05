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    Get Certified

    Youth Firesetting Prevention & Intervention Program Manager

    Interested in helping educate others on fire safety? Pursue a Youth Firesetting Prevention & Intervention Program Manager. Certification to grow your counseling, management, and training skills.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Available Trainings
    A female firefighter stares into the camera while wearing a blue company hat and T-shirt.

    1. Complete prerequisites

    Candidates must hold and maintain a professional credential in one of the following:

    • Law enforcement officer
    • Health care professional (EMT, EMTP, physician, or nurse)
    • Social service worker
    • Mental health worker
    • Educator
    • Fire and Life Safety Educator I (Pro-Board and/or IFSAC certification)
    • Fire Investigator (Pro-Board or IFSAC certification, OR another nationally-recognized and approved credential.

    See the Youth Firesetting Prevention & Intervention Program Manager Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Page 3.

    2. Fill out an application

    First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

    Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Youth Firesetting Prevention & Intervention Program Manager Application (PDF).

    3. Select when and where you will take your tests

    This map above has available testing sites.

    Log into the Learning Management System portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.

    Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

    4. Send completed application

    Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

    Image of a Junior Firefighter

    Skills we're looking for

    Here's what we test for in a Youth Firesetting Prevention & Intervention Program Manager skill exam. 

    Youth Firesetting Prevention & Intervention Program Manager Skill Sheets

    5. Take written and skills tests

    After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

    Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as a Youth Firesetting Prevention & Intervention Program Manager. Congratulations!

    Get help

    If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.