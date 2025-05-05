1. Complete prerequisites
Candidates must hold and maintain a professional credential in one of the following:
- Law enforcement officer
- Health care professional (EMT, EMTP, physician, or nurse)
- Social service worker
- Mental health worker
- Educator
- Fire and Life Safety Educator I (Pro-Board and/or IFSAC certification)
- Fire Investigator (Pro-Board or IFSAC certification, OR another nationally-recognized and approved credential.
See the Youth Firesetter Program Manager candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Page 3.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Youth Firesetter Program Manager application (PDF).
This map above has available testing sites.
Log into the Learning Management System portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
5. Take written and skills tests
After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.
Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as a Youth Firesetter Program Manager. Congratulations!