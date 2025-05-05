1. Complete prerequisites

A candidate for the YFIS certification shall hold and maintain a professional credential in one of the following:

Law enforcement officer

Health care professional (EMT, EMTP, physician, or nurse)

Social service worker

Mental health worker

Educator

Fire and Life Safety Educator I (Pro-Board and/or IFSAC certification)

Fire Investigator (Pro-Board or IFSAC certification, OR another nationally-recognized and approved credential.

See the Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Page 3.