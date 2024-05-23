1. Complete prerequisites
- Level I & II Technician Prerequisite (General CORE Requirements)
To certify as a Surface Water Rescue Technician, the candidate must be certified at the General Requirements level. Any of the following are acceptable proof of meeting the CORE requirement:
a) Certification Certificate (state or training agency issued Pro-Board or IFSAC)
b) Official transcript from an approved training agency showing successful completion of certification.
c) Rescue Technician national certification (IFSAC or Pro Board) within a specialty area (e.g., vehicle, rope, trench, etc.). Level II Technician Prerequisite Technician Level I Certification: The candidate must be certified at the Surface Water Rescue Technician I level and meet all other requirements. Attach a copy of the certification.
- Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of application.
- CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training
Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification).
See the Rescue Technician – Surface Water candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 5.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Rescue Technician – Surface Water application (PDF).
Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.
|Exam Site
|Application Deadline
|Written Exam
|Skill Exam
|Contact
|There are no upcoming exam dates for this certification. Check with your preferred testing site for more information.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
▶ Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.
5. Take written and skills tests
After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.
Once you pass both tests, you will be Rescue Technician – Surface Water certified. Congratulations!