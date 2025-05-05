Skip to main content

    Get Certified

    Structural Collapse Rescue

    Interested in enhancing your emergency response skillset? Pursue a Structural Collapse Rescue certification to grow your awareness, operations, and technician-level skills.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    image of firefighters carrying gear and talking

    1. Complete prerequisites

    • Level II Technician Prerequisite Technician Level I Certification:
      The candidate MUST be certified at the Structural Collapse RescueI Technician level and meet all other requirements. Attach a copy of the certification.

    • Level I & II Technician Prerequisite (General CORE Requirements)
      To be Structural Collapse Rescue certified , the candidate must be certified at the General Requirements level. Any of the following are acceptable proof of meeting the CORE requirement:

    a) Certification Certificate (state or training agency issued Pro-Board or IFSAC).
    b) Official transcript from an approved training agency showing successful completion of certification.
    c) Rescue Technician national certification (IFSAC or Pro Board) within a specialty area (e.g., vehicle, rope, trench, etc.).

    • Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
      Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of application.
    • CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training 
      Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification).

    See the Structural Collapse Rescue Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 4 to 5.

    2. Fill out an application

    First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

    Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Structural Collapse Rescue Application (PDF).

    3. Select when and where you will take your tests

    This map above has available testing sites.

    Log into the Acadis portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.

    Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

    4. Send completed application

    Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

    A firefighter carries a child who is holding a stuffed bunny.

    Skills we're looking for

    Here's what we test for in a Structural Collapse Rescue skill exam. 


     

    5. Take written and skills tests

    After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

    Once you pass both tests, you will be Structural Collapse Rescue qualified. Congratulations!

    Get help

    If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.