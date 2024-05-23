Rescue Technician-Rope

Level I & II Technician Prerequisite (General CORE Requirements)

To certify as a Rope Rescue Technician, the candidate must be certified at the General Requirements level. Any of the following are acceptable proof of meeting the CORE requirement:

a) Certification Certificate (state or training agency issued Pro-Board or IFSAC).

b) Official transcript from an approved training agency showing successful completion of certification.

c) Rescue Technician national certification (IFSAC or Pro Board) within a specialty area (e.g., vehicle, rope, trench, etc.). Level II Technician Prerequisite Technician Level I Certification: The candidate must be certified at the Rope Rescue Technician I level and meet all other requirements. Attach a copy of the certification.