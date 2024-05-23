Skip to main content

    Public Fire and Life Safety Educator II

    Already certified as a Fire Officer I? Pursue a Public Fire and Life Safety Educator II certification to advance your teaching, administration, and communication skills.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    1. Complete prerequisites

    • Successful completion of an approved Fire and Life Safety Educator Training Program. Fire and Life Safety Educator I course and Fire and Life Safety Educator II course, or PA State Fire Academy Fire and Life Safety Educator I & II (five-day program). Must provide a copy of the course completion certificate(s).

    • The candidate must be certified at the Fire and Life Safety Educator I level per NFPA 1035 (2015 Ed.) JPR 5.1. Please, provide the FLSE I certification number and a copy of the certification.

    See the Public Fire and Life Safety Educator II Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Page 4.

    2. Fill out an application

    First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

    Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Public Fire and Life Safety Educator II application (PDF).

    3. Select when and where you will take your tests

    Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.

    Upcoming open Public Fire and Life Safety Educator II exam dates, by application deadline
     
    Exam Site Application Deadline Written Exam Skill Exam Contact
    There are no upcoming exam dates for this certification. Check with your preferred testing site for more information.

     

    Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

    ▶  Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.

    4. Send completed application

    Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

    Skills we're looking for

    Here's what we test for in an Public Fire and Life Safety Educator II skill exam. 

    Public Fire and Life Safety Educator II skill sheets

    5. Take written and skills tests

    After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

    Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as an Public Fire and Life Safety Educator II. Congratulations!

    Get help

    If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.