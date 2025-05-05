1. Complete prerequisites
Successful completion of an approved Fire and Life Safety Educator Training Program. Fire and Life Safety Educator I course and Fire and Life Safety Educator II course, or PA State Fire Academy Fire and Life Safety Educator I & II (five-day program). Must provide a copy of the course completion certificate(s).
The candidate must be certified at the Fire and Life Safety Educator I level per NFPA 1035 (2015 Ed.) JPR 5.1. Please, provide the FLSE I certification number and a copy of the certification.
See the Public Fire and Life Safety Educator II Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Page 4.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Public Fire and Life Safety Educator II application (PDF).
This map above has available testing sites.
Log into the Learning Management System portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
5. Take written and skills tests
After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.
Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as an Public Fire and Life Safety Educator II. Congratulations!