of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Industrial Fire Brigade Incipient

    Interested in advancing your firefighting qualifications? Pursue an Industrial Fire Brigade Incipient Certification to grow your hazardous response, equipment management, and risk management skills.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    Firefighter moving hoses

    1. Complete prerequisites

      • Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
        Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of applying.

      • Incident Command System Course
        Must show proof of completing an approved course on the Incident Command System. 

      • CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training
        Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification)

      • NFPA 1081 (2012 Edition) JPRs 5.3.5, 5.1.2.5 Fire Safety Survey & Reporting
        Using pages 6-9 in the survey form provided in the Industrial Fire Brigade – Incipient application, conduct a fire safety survey in a facility so that fire and life safety hazards are identified; provide recommendations for correction and explain how unresolved issues are referred to the proper authority.

      See the Industrial Fire Brigade Incipient candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 6.

      2. Fill out an application

      First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

      Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Industrial Fire Brigade Incipient application (PDF).

      3. Select when and where you will take your tests

      Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.

      Upcoming open Industrial Fire Brigade Incipient exam dates, by application deadline.
       
      Exam Site Application Deadline Written Exam Skill Exam Contact
      There are no upcoming exam dates for this certification. Check with your preferred testing site for more information.

       

      Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

      ▶  Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.

      4. Send completed application

      Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

      A firefighter carries a child who is holding a stuffed bunny.

      Skills we're looking for

      Here's what we test for in an Industrial Fire Brigade Incipient skill exam. 

      Industrial Fire Brigade Incipient skill sheets

      5. Take written and skills tests

      After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

      Once you pass both tests, you will be Industrial Fire Brigade Incipient certified. Congratulations!

      Get help

      If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.