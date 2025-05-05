Skip to main content

    Get Certified

    Industrial Fire Brigade Advanced Exterior

    Already part of a fire brigade? Pursue an Industrial Fire Brigade Advanced Exterior Certification to grow your response, incident management, and teamwork skills.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    Firefighters using a water hose to battle a fire

    1. Complete prerequisites

      • Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
        Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of applying.
      • National Certification at the Incipient Level – Chapter 5 NFPA 1081
      • Incident Command System Course
        Must show proof of completing an approved course on the Incident Command System. 
      • NFPA 1081 (2012 Edition) JPRs 6.1.2.1, 6.1.2.2 Pre-Incident Plan
        Prepare a pre-incident plan to include mutual aid procedures and organizational structures based on a geographical and/or response zone(s) specific to the facility.
      • NFPA 1081 (2012 Edition) JPR 6.3.1, 6.3.2 Fire Safety Survey
      • CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training
        Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification)

      See the Industrial Fire Brigade Advanced Exterior candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 9.

      2. Fill out an application

      First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

      Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Industrial Fire Brigade Advanced Exterior application (PDF).

      3. Select when and where you will take your tests

      This map above has available testing sites.

      Log into the Learning Management System portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.

      Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

      4. Send completed application

      Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

      A firefighter carries a child who is holding a stuffed bunny.

      Skills we're looking for

      Here's what we test for in an Industrial Fire Brigade Advanced Exterior skill exam. 

      Industrial Fire Brigade Advanced Exterior skill sheets

      5. Take written and skills tests

      After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

      Once you pass both tests, you will be Industrial Fire Brigade Advanced Exterior certified. Congratulations!

      Get help

      If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.