    Get NFPA 1010 Certified

    Firefighter II

    Already certified as a Firefighter I? Pursue an advanced Firefighter II Certification to grow your preparedness, structural fire control, and rescue operation skills.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Available Trainings
    1. Complete prerequisites

    •  Incident Command System course
      Must show proof of completing an approved course on the Incident Command System

    • Firefighter I Certification
      Must be certified at a Firefighter I level

    • Firefighter II Training
      Successfully completed the following training programs

    • ELFFII Program
    • Advanced Firefighter

    • Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
      Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of applying to get certified as a Firefighter II

    See the Firefighter II Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications, training courses, and document formats are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on pages 3-5.

    2. Fill out an application

    First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.

    Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Firefighter II application (PDF).

    3. Select when and where you will take your tests

    This map above has available testing sites.

    Log into the Learning Management System portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.

    Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

    4. Send completed application

    Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

    Skills we're looking for

    Here's what we test for in a Firefighter II skill exam.

    Firefighter II skill sheets (PDF)