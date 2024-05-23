1. Complete prerequisites
Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of applying to get certified as a Firefighter I.
Interior Structural Fire Attack
Must have demonstrated the ability to attack and extinguish an interior structural fire operating as a member of the team.
CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training
Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification)
See the Firefighter I Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on pages 3 to 5.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Firefighter I application (PDF).
Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.
|Exam Site
|Application Deadline
|Written Exam
|Skill Exam
|Contact
|Delaware County Fire School
|Nov. 1, 2024
|Dec. 3, 2024
|Dec. 4, 2024
|Kerby Kerber, kkerber@delcoestc.org
|Harrisburg Area Community College
|Nov. 14, 2024
|Dec. 5, 2024
|Dec. 7, 2024
|Tina Cook, tmcook@hacc.edu
|Butler County Community College
|Nov. 15, 2024
|Dec. 6, 2024
|Dec. 7, 2024
|Jason Braguiner, jason.bragunier@bc3.edu
|Butler County Community College
|Nov. 15, 2024
|Dec. 6, 2024
|Dec. 8, 2024
|Jason Braguiner, jason.bragunier@bc3.edu
|Westmoreland County Community College
|Dec. 6, 2024
|Dec. 20, 2024
|Dec. 21, 2024
|Marc Jackson, jacksonmarc@westmoreland.edu
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
▶ Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.