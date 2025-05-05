Skip to main content

    Get NPFA 1010 Certified

    Firefighter I

    Become an entry-level firefighter in a volunteer or career fire department in Pennsylvania.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Available Trainings
    1. Complete prerequisites

    • Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification 
      Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of applying to get certified as a Firefighter I.

    • Interior Structural Fire Attack 
      Must have demonstrated the ability to attack and extinguish an interior structural fire operating as a member of the team. 

    • CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training 
      Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification)

    See the Firefighter I Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on page 4.

    2. Fill out an application

    First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one(opens in a new tab)

    Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Firefighter I application (PDF).

    3. Select when and where you will take your tests

    This map above has available testing sites.

    Log into the Learning Management System portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.

    Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

    4. Send completed application

    Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

    Skills we're looking for

    Here's what we test for in a Firefighter I skill exam.

    Firefighter I skill sheets (PDF)