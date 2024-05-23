Skip to main content

    Fire and Emergency Services Instructor I

    Interested in teaching? Pursue a Fire and Emergency Services Instructor I Certification to grow your management, planning, and training skills.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    Firefighters kneel while using a hose.

    1. Complete prerequisites

    Good news! There are no prerequisites for this level of certification.

    See the Fire and Emergency Services Instructor I Candidate Handbook (PDF) for more information.

    2. Fill out an application

    First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

    Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Fire and Emergency Services Instructor I application (PDF).

    3. Select when and where you will take your tests

    Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.

    Upcoming open Fire and Emergency Services Instructor I exam dates, by application deadline
    Exam Site Application Deadline Written Exam Skill Exam Contact

    There are no upcoming exam dates for this certification. Check with your preferred testing site for more information.
     

     

    Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

    ▶  Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.

    4. Send completed application

    Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

    A blond, female firefighter wearing a blue fire department t-shirt smiles at the camera with her hands folded on her knees.

    Skills we're looking for

    There are five skill stations: a) Instructional technology, b) classroom lecture, c) hands-on demonstration, d) schedule training, and e) training records and reports.

    Documents

    Fire and Emergency Services Instructor I skill sheets (PDF)

    5. Take written and skills tests

    After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

    Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as a Fire and Emergency Services Instructor I. Congratulations!

    Get help

    If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.