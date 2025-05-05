1. Complete prerequisites
- Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of applying.
- National Certification at the Incipient Level – Chapter 5 NFPA 1081
- Incident Command System Course
Must show proof of completing an approved course on the Incident Command System.
- NFPA 1081 (2012 Edition) JPRs 6.1.2.1, 6.1.2.2 Pre-Incident Plan
Prepare a pre-incident plan to include mutual aid procedures and organizational structures based on a geographical and/or response zone(s) specific to the facility.
- NFPA 1081 (2012 Edition) JPR 6.3.1, 6.3.2 Fire Safety Survey
- CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training
Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification)
See the Facility Fire Brigade Advanced Exterior candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 9.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Facility Fire Brigade Advanced Exterior application (PDF).
This map above has available testing sites.
Log into the Learning Management System portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
5. Take written and skills tests
After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.
Once you pass both tests, you will be Facility Fire Brigade Advanced Exterior certified. Congratulations!