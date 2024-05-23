1. Complete prerequisites
- Valid State issued Department of Transportation Driver’s License.
A legible copy (front & back) must be submitted with the application.
See Driver/Operator – Mobile Water Supply Certification candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 4.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Driver/Operator – Mobile Water Supply Certification application (PDF).
Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.
|Exam Site
|Application Deadline
|Written Exam
|Skill Exam
|Contact
|
There are no upcoming exam dates for this certification. Check with your preferred testing site for more information.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
▶ Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.
5. Take written and skills tests
After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.
Once you pass both tests, you will be Driver/Operator – Mobile Water Supply certified. Congratulations!