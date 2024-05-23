Skip to main content

    Driver/Operator-Aerial Certification

    Already certified as a Firefighter? Pursue a Driver/Operator – Aerial Certification to grow your professional skillset.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    1. Complete prerequisites

      • Firefighter 1 Certification: 
        Must show proof of Firefighter I certification on order to obtain Driver/Operator- Aerial certification. 

      • Identification:
        Valid state issued Department of Transportation Driver’s License. A legible copy (front & back) must be submitted with the application.

      See the Driver/Operator-Aerial Certification candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 5.

      2. Fill out an application

      First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

      Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Driver/Operator-Aerial Certification application (PDF).

      3. Select when and where you will take your tests

      Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.

      Upcoming open Driver/Operator-Aerial Certification exam dates, by application deadline
       
      Exam Site Application Deadline Written Exam Skill Exam Contact
      There are no upcoming exam dates for this certification. Check with your preferred testing site for more information.

       

      Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

      ▶  Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.

      4. Send completed application

      Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

      Skills we're looking for

      Here's what we test for in an Driver/Operator-Aerial skill exam. 

      Driver/Operator-Aerial skill sheets

      5. Take written and skills tests

      After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

      Once you pass both tests, you will be Driver/Operator-Aerial certified. Congratulations!

      Get help

      If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.