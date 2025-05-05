1. Complete prerequisites
Awareness Level
- Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification – Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of application.
- CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training – Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification).
Operations Level
- PA Confined Space Rescue Operations Training Course
- Confined Space Rescue Awareness Level
- Rope Rescue Operations training or certification
- Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification – Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of application.
- CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training – Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification).
Technician Level
- Technician Level Certification – the candidate must be certified at the Confined Space Rescue Operations level (2021 edition) or be certified to the Confined Space Rescue Technician Level I (2008 or 2013 edition) and meet all other requirements.
- Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification – Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of application.
- CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training – Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification).
See the Confined Space Rescue Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 4 to 5.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Confined Space Rescue Application (PDF).
This map above has available testing sites.
Log into the Learning Management System portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
5. Take written and skills tests
After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.
Once you pass both tests, you will be Confined Space Rescue certified. Congratulations!